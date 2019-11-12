Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 17,900 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 942.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,453,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,079,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.10. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Guggenheim upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.84.

In other news, insider Jared Grusd sold 61,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $985,774.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,698,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,232,196.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $112,467.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,562,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,696,207.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,834,733 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,901.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

