Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,353,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.04. The company had a trading volume of 269,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,452,304. The company has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $288.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.54.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,702 shares of company stock worth $38,290,015. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

