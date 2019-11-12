Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.32.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $71.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.07%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $314,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,549.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,469,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,065,030.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

