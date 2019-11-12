Primus Guaranty (OTCMKTS:PRSG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Primus Guaranty, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRSG)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.12. Primus Guaranty shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 500 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Primus Guaranty (OTCMKTS:PRSG)

Primus Guaranty, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit swaps to financial institutions. It offers protection against the risk of default on primarily investment grade corporate reference entities. The company provides credit protection on a single specified reference entity, multiple reference entities, and asset-backed securities for dealers and banks.

