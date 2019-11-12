ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Trading Up 6%

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.21, approximately 11,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 215,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRQR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $383.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $511,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $79,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 62.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

