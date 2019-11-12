Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) Short Interest Up 19.8% in October

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,500 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 324,200 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 394,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.53% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

Proteon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. 414,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,275. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.43. Proteon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proteon Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.