Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 139.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 122,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $4,864,806.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,479,021.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

NYSE LYV traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 47,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,472. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -720.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.43. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $73.71.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

