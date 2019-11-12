Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 61.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 236,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.11. The company had a trading volume of 598,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,491. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $280,889.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Activision Blizzard to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $63.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

