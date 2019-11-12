Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Acquires 11,861 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,645,966 shares of company stock valued at $202,229,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.10. The company had a trading volume of 356,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,199. The stock has a market cap of $298.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.71.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.