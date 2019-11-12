Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.90. 69,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,522. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $284.45 and a twelve month high of $366.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.17.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.3726 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

