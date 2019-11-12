Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,366 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.9% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 121,488 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 30,154 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,722 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 12,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.39. 179,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

