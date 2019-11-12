Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,575 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 165,742 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,085,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 9,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 40,935 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $60.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.