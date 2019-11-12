Puzo Michael J Purchases 755 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Puzo Michael J lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.2% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $31,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.77.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.12. 2,640,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,832. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $238.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.94. The firm has a market cap of $255.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

