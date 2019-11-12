Puzo Michael J Sells 1,880 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 3.7% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after acquiring an additional 516,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,009 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,654,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,315 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP traded up $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.36. 1,921,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,790. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.77. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.98%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

