Pylon Network (PYLNT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,791.00

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One Pylon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00007428 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $5.60 and $50.98. Pylon Network has a market cap of $311,521.00 and approximately $1,791.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $659.35 or 0.07470479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015597 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network is a coin. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 476,553 coins. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pylon Network Coin Trading

Pylon Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $10.39, $24.43, $5.60, $24.68, $18.94, $32.15, $7.50, $33.94, $20.33, $13.77 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.