Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYF. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Buckingham Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nomura set a $43.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

SYF opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 143,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 204,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,940,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59,731 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

