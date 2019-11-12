Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Issued By Barrington Research

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of InnerWorkings in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $286.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.83 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

INWK opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. InnerWorkings has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $258.67 million, a P/E ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in InnerWorkings by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in InnerWorkings during the third quarter worth $37,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC raised its position in InnerWorkings by 53.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InnerWorkings during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.