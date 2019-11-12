Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup set a $101.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.46.

ICE stock opened at $91.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 3,167 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $302,606.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 40,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $3,696,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,040 shares of company stock worth $11,459,809 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

