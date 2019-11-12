Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,202,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,043,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quanterix by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanterix alerts:

NASDAQ QTRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 168,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,329. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. Quanterix Corp has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.25.

QTRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $35.00 price objective on Quanterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $46,659.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 89,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,223,415.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,894. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.