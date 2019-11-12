Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) Insider Purchases £54,000 in Stock

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) insider William Floydd acquired 25,000 shares of Rank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($70,560.56).

Shares of RNK opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 212.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 172.30. Rank Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 129.20 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $828.25 million and a PE ratio of 28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Rank Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Rank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNK. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

