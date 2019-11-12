Raymond James Weighs in on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $32.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,975,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,827,000 after acquiring an additional 59,501 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.8% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 646,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 51.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 96,251 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $89,633.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,270.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $96,634.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,707 shares of company stock worth $344,867 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

