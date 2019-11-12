RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

RP has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Get RealPage alerts:

RP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 33,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,927. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.25. RealPage has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.32 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 29,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $1,768,618.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,669,513.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 51,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $3,173,177.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,504,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,656,790.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,667 shares of company stock valued at $43,937,476 in the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in RealPage in the second quarter valued at $151,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RealPage by 81.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,504,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RealPage by 165.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,149,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 716,440 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RealPage in the second quarter valued at $25,899,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in RealPage by 15.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,742,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 234,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.