Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $91,400.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $85,900.00.

RDFN traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. Redfin Corp has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,718,000 after purchasing an additional 704,587 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Redfin by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,779,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,618,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,023,000 after acquiring an additional 504,808 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,267,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Redfin by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after acquiring an additional 364,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Redfin from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Compass Point upgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

