Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.63.

REGN traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.13. 2,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $340,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,362.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

