Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Price Down 3%

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.83, 202,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 370,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGS. ValuEngine cut Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Regis from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Regis alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $247.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Lacko purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $104,585.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Regis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,866,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,580,000 after buying an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,145,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,620,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Regis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,414,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Regis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regis Company Profile (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.