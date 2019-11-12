Research Analysts Set Expectations for True North Commercial’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TNT)

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for True North Commercial in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for True North Commercial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get True North Commercial alerts:

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$25.67 million for the quarter.

True North Commercial has a twelve month low of C$5.93 and a twelve month high of C$7.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.