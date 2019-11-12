Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Shares Down 6%

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $9.02, approximately 2,275,640 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,293,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

REZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.65.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,534,000 after buying an additional 639,881 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 37.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,328,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,110 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 32.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 381,268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,568,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 46,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,753,000 after purchasing an additional 75,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

