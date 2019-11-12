Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Glaukos worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Glaukos by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.20. 6,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -173.46 and a beta of 1.68. Glaukos Corp has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $84.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.96 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Glaukos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,512 shares of company stock worth $990,672. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

