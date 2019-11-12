Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Investec upgraded Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,923.04.

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.87. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $64.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto by 148.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

