Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Earns Hold Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RBA. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a positive rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a $36.50 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.38.

Shares of RBA traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 791,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.55 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $89,633.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,270.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $96,634.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,709 shares of company stock worth $344,944. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

