River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,040 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,691 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,356,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,508,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $410,227.88. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $547,353,490.46.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 27,193,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,568,900. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

