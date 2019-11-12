River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 2,680 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in 58.com were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 372,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,442,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,171,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,985,000 after buying an additional 1,008,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 118,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BOCOM International cut shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.23 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of 58.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

WUBA stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 35,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,031. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. 58.com Inc has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $74.17.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The information services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.44 million during the quarter. 58.com had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

