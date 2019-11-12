Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Short Interest Update

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Riverview Financial news, COO Ginger G. Kunkel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Fulk acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,386.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,751 shares of company stock worth $185,480. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Riverview Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Riverview Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Riverview Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 317,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 35,559 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Riverview Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southside Capital LLC grew its stake in Riverview Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIVE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. 17,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Riverview Financial has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Riverview Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

