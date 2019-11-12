Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.22.

RVLV stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.52. 1,170,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,487. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.67. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.13 million. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 346.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

