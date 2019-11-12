Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.59. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-5% yr/yr to ~$6.83-7.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $22.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,629. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $141.46 and a 52 week high of $191.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 50.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.36.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $304,419.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.