Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,205. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

