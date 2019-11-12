Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,887 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 26.3% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.6% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 16.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $242.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.79.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,898. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $150.66 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,524 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,127 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

