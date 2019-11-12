Rossmore Private Capital Has $49.04 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 16.5% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $49,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.25. 7,087,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,515,030. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

