Roth Capital Lowers Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $75.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.50.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.73. 3,289,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,522. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.54.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 216,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,178,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,172,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

