Royal Bank of Canada Increases Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$1.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCW. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Trican Well Service from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.23.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$0.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$0.81 and a 52 week high of C$1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

In other Trican Well Service news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 97,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$90,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,097,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,990,675.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

