Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,331.27 ($30.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.59). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,307.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,423.23. The firm has a market cap of $86.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,780 ($36.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,810 ($36.72).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

