Ruggie Capital Group Buys Shares of 3,092 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNK. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.13. 252,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,134. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.76 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.83.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

