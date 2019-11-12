Ruggie Capital Group Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Ruggie Capital Group lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 3,207.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,147,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after buying an additional 17,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,728,000 after buying an additional 112,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after buying an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 288,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter.

XT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.86. 2,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,810. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42.

