Ruggie Capital Group Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 93.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.36. 12,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,293. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

