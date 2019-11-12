RWE (ETR:RWE) Shares Up 1.3%

RWE AG (ETR:RWE) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €26.45 ($30.76) and last traded at €26.27 ($30.55), approximately 2,663,981 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €25.94 ($30.16).

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.75.

About RWE (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

