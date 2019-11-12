RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Stock Price Down 16.7%

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 812,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 521,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Get RYU Apparel alerts:

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.50 million for the quarter.

RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.