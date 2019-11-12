Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Position Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Sanofi by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNY stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

