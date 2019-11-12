SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oddo Bhf reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of SAP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $136.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.83 and its 200 day moving average is $126.04. SAP has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 524.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,041,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SAP by 181.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,406 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at about $76,517,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,412,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,013,971,000 after acquiring an additional 256,923 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SAP by 28.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 524,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

