Saria Tseng Sells 2,374 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.36, for a total value of $387,816.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 321,394 shares in the company, valued at $52,502,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Saria Tseng sold 2,948 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total value of $470,589.24.

On Friday, October 18th, Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $918,977.55.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Saria Tseng sold 5,402 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.81, for a total value of $825,479.62.

MPWR traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $162.53. 12,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,158. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $165.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $168.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,366,000 after buying an additional 168,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,094,000 after buying an additional 105,831 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,016,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,186,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,128,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,615,000 after buying an additional 564,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $180.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

