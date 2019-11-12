Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on December 13th

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

SALT opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.42 million, a P/E ratio of -207.67 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.78.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SALT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.50 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

